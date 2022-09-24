Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight.

Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle then hit multiple signs and a tree before overturning. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.