Gamecocks lead Charlotte 20-14 at the half

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After taking a crushing loss to the #1 Georgia Bulldogs the Gamecocks take on the Charlotte 49ers.

The halftime score is 20-14 with the Gamecocks in the lead.

The Gamecocks took a bruising in their last game, losing 48 - 7 to the defending champions. The Gamecocks went into the contest with the Bulldogs down several key players, including five starters on their defense.

Safety R.J. Roderick was injured in the first series of the season, he has not played since. Edge Rusher Jordan Strachan and linebacker Mohamed Kaba suffered season-ending ACL tears during the loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The team also was missing injured defensive tackle Alex Huntley, starting defensive back Cam Smith, and reserve defensive back David Spaulding. Jaylen Nichols was also missing from play from an injury.

The UofSC Gamecocks head into Saturday’s contest 1-2 so far for the season. Charlotte finds itself coming out of a six-game losing streak that extended back to 2021 after picking up their first victory of the season against Atlanta.

With the gamecocks suffering back-to-back defeats and the 49ers looking to capitalize on their victory, both teams are looking to Saturday as a chance to gain momentum.

UofSC Head Football Coach Shane Beamer spoke on Tuesday about the season and the upcoming game, “The biggest thing is staying on the field and we need to run more plays.”

