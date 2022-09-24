Greenville animal shelter seeking foster parents after kennel cough outbreak

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the upstate are running out of space to care for animals. Just two weeks ago South Carolina declared a state of emergency for all shelters.

On top of that, Greenville County Animal Care is facing another hurdle. If you don’t want to make the commitment of adoption, there’s still a way you can help.

“It’s for dogs like Garrison, he’s a perfectly sweet, very nice dog but he’s got a little cold, and you can’t keep him in the general population. As we all know, colds are highly contagious” said Paula Church the Community Coordinator for Greenville County Animal Care

Greenville County Animal Care takes in about 18 to 20 dogs a day, and cats too. On top of an already stressed facility, several dogs have kennel cough.

“It’s loud, it’s stressful in a kennel and it’s going to take a little bit longer for them to get over that,” said Church.

Kennel cough is easily treated with medication, but Church says dogs heal faster in a home. That’s why she’s asking for foster parents.

“They are the ones that are providing the care that these animals need at the exact time they need it the most. so fostering is really just as critical as adoption” she said.

If you do decide to foster a dog or kitten, you’ll be given everything you need--leashes, food, medication, crate and more.

Nancy Goike has fostered more than 100 animals, mostly kittens. She hopes others will enjoy it as much as she does.

“Just watching them grow and thrive and change before your eyes” said Goike.

Dogs with kennel cough can be fostered for about 7 days. Small kittens can be fostered until they’re 2 pounds.

“If we can get all the healthy and treatable adoptable animals out into the community as fosters, that leaves us to be more of a resource center and provide more time for the animals that need to be here,” said Church.

The shelter says they’re in desperate need for both kitten and dog foster parents. It’s a pretty simple process, you fill out a survey and they match you with a pet. If you are interested click here

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.