No. 5 Clemson visits No. 21 Wake Forest in key ACC clash

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the second half ofan NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022
(AP) - No. 5 Clemson visits No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

The Tigers have a chance to take complete control of the league’s Atlantic Division race by facing the Demon Deacons and then No. 12 North Carolina State next weekend. Clemson won six straight league titles before Wake Forest won the division last year and reached the ACC championship game.

Wake Forest has lost 13 straight to Clemson and hasn’t beaten the Tigers since 2008. The Tigers won last year’s meeting 48-27 at home. Wake Forest is coming off a close win against Liberty.

