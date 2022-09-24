‘She’ll be with us this whole way’: Bresee returns following sister’s death

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tiger defensive tackle returned to play against Wake Forest on Saturday following the death of his little sister.

Bryan Bresee’s 15-year-old sister Ella Bresee lost her battle with brain cancer last week. Bresee missed the game against Louisiana Tech last Saturday to be with his family and to attend his sister’s celebration of life service.

Bresee’s is happy to be back with his team, but says it is hard being so far away from his family, who are in Maryland.

“Definitely before the game when we ran out I got a little emotional there and I know she is looking over us,” said Bresee. “She loves Clemson football so she’ll be with us this whole way.”

He is also grateful for the support from the team, who wore ‘Ella Strong’ shirts doing their warmup against Louisiana Tech last weekend.

“I mean it’s super special the Clemson community is one-of-a-kind and they’ve done an amazing job just staying behind us and Coach Swinney’s done an amazing job everything he’s been able to do,” said Bresee.

Bryan Bresee made his return to the lineup today following the death of his 15-year-old sister. After the game, Bryan was once again gracious enough to share his feelings about being back & what it was like to see the support last week when he was home with his family. pic.twitter.com/91rY0Dcpt3 — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) September 24, 2022

