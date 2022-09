GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southside Christian beats rival St. Joseph’s 31-14, winning their first game of the season.

JaCorey Martin ran for three touchdowns in the victory.

Southside Christian (1-3) hosts Dixie (2-4) next. St. Joseph’s Catholic (5-1) hits the road to play Calhoun Falls Charter (0-4).

