Suspect taken into custody following chase through Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody on Saturday morning following a chase that lasted nearly an hour.

The Greenwood Police Department said they initially tried to stop the suspect for using a vehicle without permission. However, the driver refused to stop.

Deputies said the chase began around 8:15 a.m. and continued into Laurens County before the suspect’s car was eventually disabled near Clinton.

According to deputies, nobody was injured during the chase, and the suspect was taken into custody around 9:04 a.m.

No other information about the suspect or the chase was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.