TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes road closures in Greer, coroner responding

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police announced road closures after a crash on Friday night.

Police say Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road is closed.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is also responding to this crash.

🚨Lane Closures🚨



All Spartanburg bound lanes are closed on Wade Hampton Blvd from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road due to a collision. Please avoid the area if possible. #policingisapartnership #greerpd pic.twitter.com/z3JF4sHxk0 — Greer, SC Police - "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) September 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.