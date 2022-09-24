TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes road closures in Greer, coroner responding

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police announced road closures after a crash on Friday night.

Police say Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road is closed.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is also responding to this crash.

Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP's call to move LGBTQ library books
