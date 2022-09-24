TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes road closures in Greer, coroner responding
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police announced road closures after a crash on Friday night.
Police say Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road is closed.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is also responding to this crash.
🚨Lane Closures🚨— Greer, SC Police - "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) September 24, 2022
All Spartanburg bound lanes are closed on Wade Hampton Blvd from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road due to a collision. Please avoid the area if possible. #policingisapartnership #greerpd pic.twitter.com/z3JF4sHxk0
