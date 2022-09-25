Clemson to host ESPN’s College Gameday for matchup against NC State

ESPN's College Gameday comes to Clemson
ESPN's College Gameday comes to Clemson(Clemson Athletics)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football announced that College Gameday is coming to town this weekend for their matchup against NC State.

The school announced the upcoming event via Twitter on Sunday morning.

Clemson is currently 4-0 and coming off a 51-45 win against Wake Forest in double overtime. However, NC State should be the biggest challenge they’ve faced all season.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International festival
International festival in Simpsonville
Man arrested on several charges
Man arrested on several charges
generic crash
Driver dies following Saturday night crash in Greenville Co.
Shooting investigation at Greenville County business
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.