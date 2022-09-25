Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot on Highway 86.

The sheriff’s office says that an altercation started inside the restaurant and carried into the parking lot. The suspect then got in his car and chased the other person who was also driving down Highway 86.

The chase ended on Frontage Road when the person crashed their car in front of the McDonalds.

Deputies say the person sustained minor injuries.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.