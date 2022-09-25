Deputy injured after patrol car gets hit from behind

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a crash on Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a suspicious person’s call near Harrison Bridge Road and Harrison Oaks Drive just before 8:20 p.m. when someone hit the back of his patrol car.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.

