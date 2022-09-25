Driver dies following Saturday night crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened along Bessie Road at around 11:31 p.m.

According to troopers, the victim was trying to turn left onto Bessie Road when they were hit by another oncoming vehicle. Sadly, they passed away soon after the crash.

Two other people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.