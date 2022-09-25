Gas prices drop below $3 in parts of the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gas prices in the parts of the Upstate dipped below $3 per gallon this weekend, according to new data from GasBuddy.

According to Gasbuddy, prices below $3 have been spotted in most of the counties around the Upstate.

While the average price in South Carolina is still $3.16 per gallon, that average is already down nearly 26 cents from last month.

To find gas prices near you and track the latest trends, you can visit Gas Prices (foxcarolina.com).

