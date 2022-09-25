At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning.

Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M.

When deputies arrived, they learned that at least one gunshot victim had been taken to the hospital and dropped off for treatment. They added that the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Deputies are still trying to find a suspect and figure out the motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

