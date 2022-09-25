Months-long investigation reveals mother’s boyfriend sexually assaulted her two children

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother’s boyfriend was arrested following a month-long investigation for sexually assaulting two young children aged fourteen and seven, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victims were the children of the woman he was in a relationship with at the time.

According to arrest warrants, 37-year-old Joel Duran did engage in sexual battery with the victims between June 2020 and November 2021.

Deputies say Duran was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14, two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a minor under the age of 11 and criminal sexual conduct third degree with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16.

The incidents were reported on October 28, 2021 and the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services was also involved in the investigation.

