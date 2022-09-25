Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night.

Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday.

According to officers, the suspect ran off on foot towards the end of the chase and was able to get away. Officers said they found marijuana and a gun in the car following the chase.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The wanted suspect is facing the same charges.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Laurens Police Department at 864-984-3532.

