One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

The fatal incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport.
One person died in a skydiving accident in Chester County on Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport.

Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

According to previous WBTV reports, Saturday’s death marks at least the eighth involving Skydive Carolina in the past 11 years.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: ‘Well-respected member of the skydiving community’ with 17,000+ jumps dies in skydiving accident in Chester County

