Woman dies after crash on Geer Highway

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead after a crash on Sunday.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:47 p.m. on Geer Highway near Circle Drive.

Troopers say a Ford Explorer was traveling east on Geer Highway. The driver of a 2001 Alero was turning left onto Geer Highway from Circle Drive when the Ford hit the Alero in the side.

The coroner said the driver of the Alero was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

