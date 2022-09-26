2 dead after crash in Marion, police say

MARION, N. C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead after a crash on Sunday, according to the Marion Police Department.

According to police, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Highway 70 near Old Highway 10.

Police say the driver of a 2005 Ford was traveling east on Highway 70 when they crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Chevrolet SUC traveling west on the same road.

Sadly, two people died and several occupants were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

