Asheville man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2018 deadly stabbing

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that an Asheville was recently sentenced for a 2018 deadly stabbing.

Officials said Cecil Thorpe was sentenced to 67 to 93 months in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter. They added that he was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was reduced.

On January 21, 2018, Thorpe supposedly stabbed 39-year-old Justin Digiacomo in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartment. Digiacomo later died from his injuries.

According to officials, they previously determined that Thorpe lacked the capacity to proceed with the plea. However, the judge accepted his plea

