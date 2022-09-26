Asheville PD looking for man wanted for attempted rape, assault

Tracey Antonio Gaines
Tracey Antonio Gaines(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are looking for a man wanted for attempted rape and assault.

Tracey Antonio Gaines, 54, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted first-degree forcible rape, according to police.

Gaines is described as five foot nine and weighing 215 pounds. He has pierced ears and a tattoo of a skull and crossbones on his right wrist.

Gaines is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows where Tracey Antonio Gaines is, please call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

