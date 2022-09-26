All eyes on Hurricane Ian as Upstate could see possible impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A stretch of sunny Fall weather takes over for a few days, with increasing potential for impacts from Hurricane Ian at the end of the week.

First Alert Headlines

Dry and pleasant weather early week

Ian becomes a hurricane, en route toward the Gulf Coast this week

First Alert Weather Days on Friday and Saturday

It’s going to be a gorgeous, sunny, and mild day. Drier, Fall-like air will arrive with increasingly breezy conditions as winds pick up out of the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top the low 70s across the mountains, and upstate locations will see temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Things will take a much chillier turn tonight under mostly clear skies. Lows will dip all the way to the low 50s upstate, but folks in the mountains can expect more of a chill as lows dive into the 40s by morning!

Sunny skies will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with increasingly cool conditions taking over. Highs will gradually trend downward from the 70s, to widespread 60s by Thursday. All of this calm coming before impacts from Ian coming up on Friday.

Ian is officially a hurricane this morning, continuing on a northwesterly trek through the western Caribbean. The storm is expected to rapidly strengthen over the next 48 hours as it moves into an increasingly favorable environment. After crossing western Cuba on Tuesday, the storm will take aim at Florida’s west coast. The storm encounters drier air and high wind shear as it approaches Florida, which will likely weaken the storm prior to landfall. But it’s important not to focus on the intensity with this storm, because major impacts are still expected for Florida. Ian slows down on it’s approach, prolonging the impacts so significant storm surge is a major concern from south Florida to north of Tampa as well as the potential for heavy rain.

Hurricane Ian Monday 11 AM Advisory (Fox Carolina)

From there, potential is growing for direct impacts to be felt here in the Southeast. As Ian tracks inland over Florida and weakens on Friday, latest forecasts have begun to jog the system a bit farther west and could point it more directly at us. It is still too early to nail down any specifics, but a track closer to us would bring an increased risk for heavy rain, strong wind, and possibly severe weather later Friday into Saturday and maybe even lingering into Sunday. As of right now, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday when we think the worst of Ian impacts the area. But there is a lot of time for things to change before the end of the week, so make sure to check back with us for updates!

Forecast track of Hurricane Ian as of 5:00 AM Monday. (WHNS)

All else is quiet in the tropics with the exception of a disturbance in the central Atlantic that has a modest chance of development over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.