Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A court order compelling Zachary Hughes, a suspect charged with murder in Greenville County, to disclose his iPhone passcode revealed new details about what prosecutors believe is on the phone.

After a hearing on Sept. 1, a judge agreed with the state to compel Hughes to disclose the passcode, saying unlocking the phone could reveal important evidence in the investigation into the homicide of Christina Parcell.

Hughes is accused of stabbing Parcell more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.

According to a court order filed on Sep. 20, Hughes is a close friend of Parcell’s ex-husband, John Mello.

Mello and Parcell were involved in a custody battle.

Prosecutors said Hughes worked for Mello, cleaning his house and performing other tasks. When Mello was arrested in October 2021 and charged with custodial interference, prosecutors said he “exclusively” placed Hughes on the relationship portion of his booking so the two could communicate while Mello was detained.

The court order says law enforcement have already been able to partially download “a number of pieces of information” from the phone, including conversations between Hughes and Mello. There are reportedly more than 1,760 WhatsApp messages exchanged between the two.

In one conversation in April 2021, prosecutors say Mello told Hughes he obtained Parcell’s private number and asked Hughes to “harass the [expletive] out of her.”

According to the court order, on the day of Parcell’s homicide, Mello texted Hughes asking “how did the music research go” and Hughes responded by saying, “good, I’ll tell you over the phone.”

Hughes’ phone was switched into airplane mode twice on the day before Parcell’s homicide and twice on the day of the homicide, according to the order.

Once Hughes discloses his passcode, the state will be able to review all emails, text messages, social media messages, photographs, videos, geo-location information, internet search history and financial payment history on the phone.

“The State has been able to determine that there are potentially relevant communications that are known but are encrypted or scrambled,” the court order states.

Law enforcement are also using software to try to “break” the passcode, but said it could take more than three years for it to work if Hughes doesn’t unlock the phone for them.

