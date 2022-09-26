Deputies searching for missing teen in Greenville Co.
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday just before 8 p.m on Leigh Creek Drive
Deputies say 14-year-old Makyla Ann Sweeney was wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.
They say she is five-feet-six inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with blue eyes and dark red shoulder length hair.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.
