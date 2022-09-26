Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday.

Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said they found a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that had left the road and hit a “Welcome to Gaffney” brick sign. The driver of the car was identified as Johntae Marquie Littlejohn from Shelby, N.C.

Deputies said Littlejohn had suffered gunshot wounds causing him to wreck and was subsequently airlifted to Spartanburg Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, shots were fired between Littlejohn’s car and another white sedan while traveling North on Granard St., between Tumeby’s and the wreck location.

This investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call Gaffney Police Dept. at (864)489-8115 or Crimestoppers.

