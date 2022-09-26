Guide to latest forecast and resources ahead of Hurricane Ian

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
The Carolinas are bracing for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Here is a guide to the resources and forecast information you need to know to prepare!

FORECAST

The FOX Carolina First Alert Weather team is tracking Ian closely and monitoring potential impacts for the Upstate. Our team has called First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday due to rain and possibly strong winds.

First Alert Headlines

  • Dry and pleasant weather early week for Upstate
  • Hurricane Ian gaining strength, en route toward the Gulf Coast
  • First Alert Weather Days on Friday and Saturday

Click here to get the latest forecast information from the First Alert Weather team.

Hurricane Ian Monday 11 AM Advisory track into the Southeast
Hurricane Ian Monday 11 AM Advisory track into the Southeast(Fox Carolina)

You can also get the latest forecasts live and on-demand - even if you don’t have cable, satellite or an antenna - with the free FOX Carolina News streaming app for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

FOX Carolina's apps for Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.
FOX Carolina's apps for Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.(FOX Carolina News)

EVENTS

Outdoor events on Friday and Saturday could be impacted by weather.

Multiple high school football games in the Upstate have already been rescheduled to Thursday in preparation for possible heavy rain.

We will continue to post updates here if other events are cancelled or rescheduled due to weather.

OUTAGES

Strong winds with any weather event have the potential to knock down power lines and cause outages. Here are outage maps for different utility companies in the Upstate:

If you lose power, you can still get the latest weather alerts with the free First Alert Weather app.

FOX Carolina First Alert weather app
FOX Carolina First Alert weather app

EMERGENCY KIT

South Carolina Emergency Management Division says you should have enough supplies at home to meet your family’s needs for at least three days. Prepare a Family Emergency Kit for items you need in the event of an emergency.

Click here to download a printable checklist from SCEMD.

An emergency kit should include:

  • Water (2 gallons per person per day)
  • Non-perishable food
  • Batteries
  • Flashlight
  • First Aid Kit
  • Whistle
  • Moist towelettes and trash bags for personal sanitation
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Cash or travelers’ checks
  • Family emergency contact information
  • Infant formula and diapers
  • Prescription medication and glasses
  • Pet food and extra water for pets
  • Local maps
  • Wrench or pliers
  • Important family documents
From essentials to personal items, your emergency kit needs to fit around what your needs are...
From essentials to personal items, your emergency kit needs to fit around what your needs are in the most crucial moments.(WTVY)

