Guide to latest forecast and resources ahead of Hurricane Ian

The Carolinas are bracing for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Here is a guide to the resources and forecast information you need to know to prepare!

FORECAST

The FOX Carolina First Alert Weather team is tracking Ian closely and monitoring potential impacts for the Upstate. Our team has called First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday due to rain and possibly strong winds.

First Alert Headlines

Dry and pleasant weather early week for Upstate

Hurricane Ian gaining strength, en route toward the Gulf Coast

First Alert Weather Days on Friday and Saturday

Hurricane Ian Monday 11 AM Advisory track into the Southeast (Fox Carolina)

EVENTS

Outdoor events on Friday and Saturday could be impacted by weather.

Multiple high school football games in the Upstate have already been rescheduled to Thursday in preparation for possible heavy rain.

We will continue to post updates here if other events are cancelled or rescheduled due to weather.

OUTAGES

Strong winds with any weather event have the potential to knock down power lines and cause outages. Here are outage maps for different utility companies in the Upstate:

EMERGENCY KIT

South Carolina Emergency Management Division says you should have enough supplies at home to meet your family’s needs for at least three days. Prepare a Family Emergency Kit for items you need in the event of an emergency.

An emergency kit should include:

Water (2 gallons per person per day)

Non-perishable food

Batteries

Flashlight

First Aid Kit

Whistle

Moist towelettes and trash bags for personal sanitation

Manual can opener for food

Cash or travelers’ checks

Family emergency contact information

Infant formula and diapers

Prescription medication and glasses

Pet food and extra water for pets

Local maps

Wrench or pliers

Important family documents

From essentials to personal items, your emergency kit needs to fit around what your needs are in the most crucial moments. (WTVY)

