High school football games rescheduled as Upstate braces for possible impacts from Ian

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple high school football games are being rescheduled for Week 6 due to possible impacts from Hurricane Ian in the Upstate.

The following games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29:

  • Dorman v. Boiling Springs
  • Powdersville v. Belton-Honea Path
  • Chesnee v. Landrum

