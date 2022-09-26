High school football games rescheduled as Upstate braces for possible impacts from Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple high school football games are being rescheduled for Week 6 due to possible impacts from Hurricane Ian in the Upstate.
The following games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29:
- Dorman v. Boiling Springs
- Powdersville v. Belton-Honea Path
- Chesnee v. Landrum
🚨 Schedule Update 🚨— ⚔️Dorman Football⚔️ (@DormanFootball) September 26, 2022
Our game Vs Boiling Springs has been moved to Thursday September 29th Due to Bad Weather! We hope to see all our fans there! #BleedTheBlue @CoachCurtis35 @JonStoehr20 @DormanAthletics @Calebphotoz pic.twitter.com/NMpWmGG9Dh
