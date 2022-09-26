K9 Margo now a certified member of the Mauldin police force

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new four-legged friend is making a good impression with the Mauldin Police Department. K9 Margo started back in April, five months later she’s growing everyday into her new role as a therapy dog on the force.

Margo recently completed a rigorous training and certification process with Astro Kennels, and the Paws and Stripes College with the Brevard County Sheriff’s office in Florida.

“They put us through a 40 hour week from 8-5, vigorous training; out in the public working with basic obedience. Corporal Harley Sefcik said, Margo’s handler. We came with AKC Canine Good Citizen, on top of it the united canine certification.”

The training isn’t done just yet. The next goal is the North American Police Work Dog Association certification.

