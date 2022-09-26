Man accused of killing deputy during traffic strop to appear in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy during a traffic stop in 2020 is expected to appear on trial Monday morning.

Ray Kelly faces 10 charges including murder, resisting arrest with assault, and drug trafficking.

The solicitor’s office said Kelly will represent himself in court. This will determine whether the case will go to trial or if Kelly will take a plea.

Ray Kelly, charged in the death of Greenville County deputy Sgt. Conley Jumper. (Greenville Co. Detention Center)

Kelly’s arrest all stems from a traffic stop in October of 2020 that went wrong along I-85 near White Horse Road. It was during that stop that deputies said Sgt. Conley Jumper, a 28-year-veteran of law enforcement, lost his life in the line of duty.

Investigators said Sgt. Jumper was of the deputies who tried to pull over Kelly. That’s when Kelly began fighting with deputies and intentionally drove into oncoming traffic to try to get away.

Sgt. Conley Jumper (CrimeStoppers of Greenville County)

Sgt. Jumper was on the side of Kelly’s car and was struggling to breakaway when he was hit by an oncoming 18-wheeler, according to officials.

Sgt. Jumper left behind a wife and a daughter.

