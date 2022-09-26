NC Police Chief retiring after nearly 30 years of service

TRYON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Tryon announced that Chief of Police Jeff Arrowood is retiring at the end of this month after nearly 30 years of service.

Officials said Arrowood began serving the town in 1993 as a Patrol Officer. He became the Chief of Police in 2003.

A social event for Arrowood will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at the Harmon Field Log Cabin.

