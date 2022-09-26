New college basketball invitational coming to Greenville this season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced that a new college basketball invitational involving multiple schools from around the state is coming to Greenville this season.

Officials said the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitation will take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The six-team event will feature the following matchups throughout the day.

2:00 PM University of South Carolina vs. East Carolina

4:30 PM Furman University vs. Stephen F. Austin State University

7:00 PM Clemson University vs. University of Richmond

For more information on the event and tickets, you can visit Greenville Winter Invitational | Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

