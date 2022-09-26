New college basketball invitational coming to Greenville this season

Winter Invitational at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Winter Invitational at Bon Secours Wellness Arena(Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced that a new college basketball invitational involving multiple schools from around the state is coming to Greenville this season.

Officials said the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitation will take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The six-team event will feature the following matchups throughout the day.

  • 2:00 PM University of South Carolina vs. East Carolina
  • 4:30 PM Furman University vs. Stephen F. Austin State University
  • 7:00 PM Clemson University vs. University of Richmond

For more information on the event and tickets, you can visit Greenville Winter Invitational | Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A large truck overturned on I-85, closing several lanes. Traffic is starting to move again...
I-85 Crash
A Greenville library board meeting was held in which Greenville County Library staff are...
Greenville County Library Board Meeting
Preparations are underway in Georgia for Hurricane Ian, while first responders in the Upstate...
Hurricane Preparations
Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
Attorneys involved in legal action against Rockstar Cheer to announce new lawsuit