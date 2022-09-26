Officers looking for missing teenager from Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for 16-year-old Jaylne Fox, a missing teenager from Asheville.

Officers described Fox as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 110 pounds. They added that she usually wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair the last time she was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding her location can send in a tip anonymously by using TIP2APD smartphone application or texting TIP2APD to 84741. People can also contact the police department at 828-252-1110.

