Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee Announced that they recently investigated a threat written on the bathroom stall at West-Oak High School.

Officials said the message was found on Friday and threatened violence on Monday morning.

According to officials, the threat was investigated, and they determined that there was not a realistic threat. Parents were notified of the incident Friday evening.

As a precaution, there was an increased police presence at the school on Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.