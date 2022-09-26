SC Governor nominees visit Upstate as Election day grows close

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Republican nominee for governor Henry McMaster and Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham are holding events in the Upstate tonight as the race for governor starts to heat up.

Cunningham is holding a “Rally the Vote” at Cowboy Up in Greenville at 5:30 p.m. As part of the event, he is expected to speak to supporters about his vision for South Carolina. Cunningham will be joined by Wendell Jones at the event. Jones is a candidate for State House District 25.

McMaster will be at the Fourth District Republican Club’s victory kickoff event at The Historic Greer Depot at 7:00 p.m. Organizers said the event will celebrate the SCGOP’s victory program for the fourth congressional district. McMaster will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick, and local Republican elected officials and activists at the event.

