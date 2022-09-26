Spartanburg Humane Society offering free pet vaccinations Monday

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Humane Society is offering free pet vaccinations on Monday, Sept. 26.

With the help of a grant from Petco Love, the humane society will offer every dog and cat free DAPP and HCP vaccines. DAPP is for dogs to help fight Parvo/Distemper and HCP is for cats to help fight PanLeuk, Cailci, and Herpes.

There will be 400 free vaccines available from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 150 Dexter Road.

MORE NEWS: High school football games rescheduled as Upstate braces for possible impacts from Ian

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SC Dogfighting Rescue
DOJ: 305 dogs rescued in ‘biggest takedown of dogfighting’ in SC
SC Dogfighting Rescue
SC Dogfighting Rescue
Happy National Pancake Day!
Happy National Pancake Day!
Zachary Hughes, charged with murder in the death of Christina Parcell, appears in court for a...
Court order reveals what prosecutors believe is on murder suspect’s phone
Trial set for man charged in deputy death
Man accused of killing deputy during traffic stop appears in court