Spartanburg Humane Society offering free pet vaccinations Monday
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Humane Society is offering free pet vaccinations on Monday, Sept. 26.
With the help of a grant from Petco Love, the humane society will offer every dog and cat free DAPP and HCP vaccines. DAPP is for dogs to help fight Parvo/Distemper and HCP is for cats to help fight PanLeuk, Cailci, and Herpes.
There will be 400 free vaccines available from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 150 Dexter Road.
MORE NEWS: High school football games rescheduled as Upstate braces for possible impacts from Ian
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.