Spartanburg Humane Society offering free pet vaccinations Monday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Humane Society is offering free pet vaccinations on Monday, Sept. 26.

With the help of a grant from Petco Love, the humane society will offer every dog and cat free DAPP and HCP vaccines. DAPP is for dogs to help fight Parvo/Distemper and HCP is for cats to help fight PanLeuk, Cailci, and Herpes.

There will be 400 free vaccines available from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 150 Dexter Road.

MORE NEWS: High school football games rescheduled as Upstate braces for possible impacts from Ian

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.