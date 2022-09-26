Suspect sentenced to over 6 years in prison for 2021 stabbing

Dominique Lamar Fore
Dominique Lamar Fore(Buncombe Co. District Attorney Todd Williams)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Weaverville man was recently sentenced for a 2021 stabbing.

Officials said 30-year-old Dominique Lamar Fore was sentenced to 55-78 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, common law robbery and felony larceny.

Fore was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on February 23, 2021, according to officials.

According to officials, Fore was initially charged by the Asheville Police Department for a stabbing at the Holiday Inn on Smokey Park Highway on February 21, 2021. The judge consolidated Fore’s charges for judgment and ordered him to pay restitution and court costs.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

.
Deputies say missing teen found safe in Greenville Co.
School sign and police
Officials investigate threat at West-Oak High School in Oconee
Jaylne Fox
Officers looking for missing teenager from Asheville
Hurricane Ian is gaining strength as it is set to impact the U.S. this week.
Guide to latest forecast and resources ahead of Hurricane Ian