Suspect sentenced to over 6 years in prison for 2021 stabbing

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Weaverville man was recently sentenced for a 2021 stabbing.

Officials said 30-year-old Dominique Lamar Fore was sentenced to 55-78 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, assault on a female, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, common law robbery and felony larceny.

Fore was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on February 23, 2021, according to officials.

According to officials, Fore was initially charged by the Asheville Police Department for a stabbing at the Holiday Inn on Smokey Park Highway on February 21, 2021. The judge consolidated Fore’s charges for judgment and ordered him to pay restitution and court costs.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.