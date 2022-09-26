SCEMD wants you to be prepared in case of hurricane

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we enter the peak season for hurricanes in South Carolina, Emergency Management (SCEMD) wants you to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Know

Because outside preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the National Hurricane Center issues watches and warnings for specific areas of danger. Additional watches and warnings may be issued by local National Weather Service offices to provide detailed information on specific threats such as flash floods, floods, and tornadoes.

Here you can learn the specifics of storm surges, tropical storms, hurricanes, and extreme wind.

Prepare

Hide from the wind - The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale estimates potential property damage based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and property damage. Category 1 and 2 storms are still dangerous, and require preventative measures.

Run from the water - Storm surge flooding causes more deaths than winds during a hurricane.

Prepare for a power outage now

Evacuate

Contact your local emergency management office to assist in determining your vulnerability to a hurricane. A storm surge may extend beyond coastal areas, but hurricanes also bring high winds, tornadoes, heavy rains, and flooding to inland areas.

Know where you will go once you evacuate.

Make arrangements for your pets.

Fuel up and service your cars ahead of bad weather.

Turn off gas, electricity, and water.

Stay tuned to your local television and radio stations for emergency information.

Charge your cell phone and mobile devices. Have extra charges.

Click here to find a live view of open shelters.

MORE NEWS: Breezy Fall sunshine takes over, all eyes on Hurricane Ian

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.