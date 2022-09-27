Asheville PD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing.

Jaylne Fox is described as five foot six and weighs 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothes and silver jewelry. Police said Fox had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Jaylne Fox might be is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

