Back to back jackpot drawings offer chance to win $300 mil

Back-to-Back Jackpot Drawings Offer Chance at $300 MILLION
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players have the chance at two jackpots worth at least $300 million Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Tuesday night Mega Millions draws for $325 million at 11 p.m. and Wednesday night Powerball draws for $300 million at 10:59 p.m., according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery said tickets for Tuesday’s drawing must be purchased by 10 p.m. The odds of winning $325 million are one in about 303 million.

Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. The odds of winning it all are about one in 293 million.

