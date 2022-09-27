Back to back jackpot drawings offer chance to win $300 mil

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players have the chance at two jackpots worth at least $300 million Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Tuesday night Mega Millions draws for $325 million at 11 p.m. and Wednesday night Powerball draws for $300 million at 10:59 p.m., according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery said tickets for Tuesday’s drawing must be purchased by 10 p.m. The odds of winning $325 million are one in about 303 million.

Tickets for Wednesday’s drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. The odds of winning it all are about one in 293 million.

