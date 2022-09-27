City of Greer officials make tourism announcement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.

Officials said the Parks & Recreation Department is adding tourism to the name.

“The City of Greer is growing, and so are the number of people looking to explore this area,” said Mayor Rick Danner. “From our festivals and events, to our City parks, the restaurants, shops, and other businesses within city limits, it only makes sense that we create a division to cultivate these attractions for our visitors.”

The City is expected to announce the branding of this new division.

