City study finds top 10 roads that need improvements for pedestrians

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city leaders set aside $250,000 to conduct a pedestrian safety study. It all started in May. Monday, city leaders received an update on the progress.

The study started off looking at 46 corridors and roads. all have a high level of traffic. After a few public input sessions, a survey and data collection, consultants narrowed it down to 10 roads which, going forward, will be the priority spots to fix up.

“Safer comings and goings from home, to work, to school, to leisure and that’s what this is all about ‘’ said Councilman Wil Brassington.

As Greenville’s population grows, the roads are getting busier– and city council would like to make them safer. They hired Stantec, a consulting company, to study the conditions of major corridors. Now, the months of work are narrowing down.

2533 “Density along most of these roads is going to increase” said councilman Ken Gibson during the meeting.

After surveying thousands of people in the community and gathering data, Stantec made a list of the 10 most high-risk areas for pedestrians.

“No real surprise in terms of which roads per se are included in this” said Brassington.

The 10 are: Buncombe St., Pleasantburg Drive, Academy St., Laurens Road, Augusta St., Pete Hollis Boulevard., North St., Mills Ave., Pendleton St. and Church St. Stantec will study these streets deeper and find solutions.

“We’re literally standing in the intersection of the corridor, and we’re looking at what’s the real issue and what are the potential countermeasures that could apply” said the Stantec representative during the presentation to council.

The city has only set aside enough money for the study itself, the money for the improvements will have to come from elsewhere, but where is to be determined.

“Public safety of all types, kids, an absolute priority in terms of us making funding available to do what we think is going to be most meaningful and right for our citizens,” said Brassington.

The work isn’t done yet, there will be another public input meeting held on October 11th and the final plan should be presented to council sometime in December.

For more information about the study and to see Monday’s presentation, click here.

