Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the train ran into the truck as it was trying to cross the railroad tracks. However, they are still trying to determine the exact details of the crash.

Thankfully, no injuries pr hazardous material were reported after the crash. They added that some diesel fuel spilled following the crash. However, crews are currently working to clean up the mess.

According to officials, parts of Nazareth Church Road will be shut down as crews try to clear the wreck.

We will update this story as we learn more.

