Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.

Train crash in Spartanburg County
Train crash in Spartanburg County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the train ran into the truck as it was trying to cross the railroad tracks. However, they are still trying to determine the exact details of the crash.

Thankfully, no injuries pr hazardous material were reported after the crash. They added that some diesel fuel spilled following the crash. However, crews are currently working to clean up the mess.

According to officials, parts of Nazareth Church Road will be shut down as crews try to clear the wreck.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect accused of stealing financial information
Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
Attorneys involved in legal action against Rockstar Cheer announce new lawsuit
Amanda Cain
Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless
Gas leak
Road reopens after crews respond to gas leak in Asheville