District announces passing of beloved school bus driver

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District One is remembering the life of Mr. Lynn Pittman, a beloved school bus driver who drove for over one million miles.

The district said Mr. Pittman began driving a bus for Spartanburg One in 1978 and was honored in 2019 for driving so many miles. A majority of those million miles were spent on the special needs bus route.

Honoring Mr. Lynn Pittman (Spartanburg County District One)

“Mr. Pittman truly loved every aspect of his job,” said the district. “His contagious smile, calm demeanor, and his willingness to always go the extra mile will always be remembered. We continue to lift up in prayer the entire Pittman family and our Spartanburg One community during this difficult time.”

This district has placed yellow and black bows around their campuses that will adorn the Spartanburg One signs, black bows on every yellow school bus, and every employee will be provided the opportunity to wear a yellow school bus ribbon on Wednesday to honor Mr. Pittman.

“These visual symbols represent our desire as the Spartanburg One family to honor our friend, colleague, and veteran bus driver that devoted his career to serving the students of this great school district,” the district said.

A funeral will be held for Mr. Pittman on Wednesday followed by a bus processional.

