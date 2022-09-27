Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide.

EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing.

The coroner said paramedics tried to render aid but the baby, Abigail Kiser, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted and after continued investigation, the coroner said it was determined Kiser died from blunt force trauma to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

