Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless

Amanda Cain
Amanda Cain(Greenville PD)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago.

31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police.

Cain is described as five foot five and 110 pounds. Police said she is believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information on where Amanda Cain might be is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

MORE NEWS: District announces passing of beloved school bus driver

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect accused of stealing financial information
Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
Attorneys involved in legal action against Rockstar Cheer announce new lawsuit
Train crash in Spartanburg County
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
Gas leak
Road reopens after crews respond to gas leak in Asheville