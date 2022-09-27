Greenville Police looking for woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen over a week and a half ago.

31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police.

Cain is described as five foot five and 110 pounds. Police said she is believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information on where Amanda Cain might be is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

