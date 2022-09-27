Laurens Co. woman becomes first in half a century to get SC honor

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stewart Marketing and Consulting recently announced that Brenda Stewart recently became the first Lauren’s County woman in half a century to be awarded the Order of the Palmetto.

Officials said Steward was recognized for her service in Lauren’s County and her efforts in hosting the 49th Freedom Reunion for Vietnam prisoners of war (POWS).

“It is difficult to overstate the significance of South Carolina hosting the 49th Vietnam Prisoner of War Freedom Reunion this year, as the opportunity to honor in person those who made such great personal sacrifices for our nation in Vietnam is quickly passing. All South Carolinians should be proud of our state’s role in creating a venue to not only celebrate our returned Prisoners of War but also to connect them with younger Americans who greatly benefit from knowing these remarkable men and their uniquely American story,” said Secretary Grimsley. “This simply would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of Brenda Stewart. Passionate, resourceful, and determined, Brenda transformed what started as a vision into a brilliant reality, and she did it will both style and grace. It was an honor to present her with the Order of the Palmetto on behalf of Governor McMaster; Brenda represents what is best in South Carolina and is a true American patriot.”

According to officials, Steward’s vision for the reunion was shaped as she established the Vietnam POW and built the project’s team.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Stewart. “I derive great joy from serving others and bringing the Vietnam POWs to South Carolina for their reunion was an opportunity for our State to show appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices and service of these veterans.”

Working with the board and other groups around the state, Stewart helped raise funds to host the POWs for a four-day reunion in June.

“Governor McMaster could not have found a more worthy recipient than Brenda Stewart for the State’s highest civilian honor! She is indefatigable in her public service, especially in her work to honor the men and women of our country’s military,” said State Senator Danny Verdin. “Thank you, Governor McMaster, and congratulations Brenda!”

The Order of the Palmetto is an award given to South Carolina residents who show extraordinary lifetime achievement, service, and contributions of national or statewide significance. It is awarded by the governor and is considered the highest civilian honor in South Carolina.

