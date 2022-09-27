LIVE: New track released for Hurricane Ian

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The next track for Hurricane Ian will be released by the National Hurricane Center at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The FOX Carolina weather team will have a LIVE update at 11 a.m. in the free First Alert Weather app with the latest timing for how it could impact the Upstate.

Download the First Alert Weather app to stream the update live, or watch live here.

MORE COVERAGE: Guide to latest forecast and resources ahead of Hurricane Ian

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is gaining strength as it is set to impact the U.S. this week.
Guide to latest forecast and resources ahead of Hurricane Ian
Ian is heading into the Gulf of Mexico now
Hurricane Ian strengthens overnight, 2 First Alert Weather Days issued here
Watching Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall
Watching Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall
Preparations are underway in Georgia for Hurricane Ian, while first responders in the Upstate...
Hurricane Preparations