LIVE: SC Governor holds briefing on Hurricane Ian

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster is holding a briefing at 4 p.m. as South Carolina braces for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

South Carolina falls in the “cone of uncertainty” for the storm, and the state could see heavy rain, damaging winds and possible severe weather late this week and into the weekend.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE COVERAGE: Guide to latest forecast and resources ahead of Hurricane Ian

