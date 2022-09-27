Officers investigating after man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Officers said they spoke to the victim about the incident at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim told officers that he was in a parking lot near Bartlett Street when the suspect approached him, pulled out a pistol and demanded his phone and wallet. The victim then said the robber told him to leave, so he ran away and called the police.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect can send an anonymous tip to the police by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. People can also contact officers at (828) 252-1110.

