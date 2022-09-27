Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses.
Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect can contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.