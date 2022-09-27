Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses.

Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect can contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

