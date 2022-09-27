Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information

Suspect accused of stealing financial information
Suspect accused of stealing financial information(Greenville City Police)
By Freeman Stoddard
Sep. 27, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses.

Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect can contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

